Premier League: Haaland creates history as Manchester City down Leeds 3-1

Leeds [UK], December 29 (ANI): Striker Erling Haaland's brace helped Manchester City clinch a 3-1 win over Leeds United in their Premier League match at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The Premier League top scorer has reached the 20-goal mark in just 14 games since joining City from Borussia Dortmund during the summer. He has reached the mark seven games quicker than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips, who needed 21 games to reach the landmark.

The Leeds was given a warning by Haaland during the opening minute itself, when he forced the goalkeeper Meslier to save on the angle. The hosts were able to weather through the majority of the first half where the City looked threatening. Kevin de Bruyne also shot wide.

Meslier also denied Haaland a goal just after the half-hour. City kept making pressure on the opponent and they kept persevering.

City got their goal at the stroke of half-time when Rodri rolling in a pass from Bruyne for Riyad Mahrez before reacting quickly to turn inside the net a rebound from his teammate's shot. This was his first Premier League goal of the season.



At the end of the half-time, scoreline read 1-0 in favour of City.

In the 51st minute, Haaland found the nets to double the lead and he finally came through with another goal in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

Pascal Struijk's strike in the 73rd minute added a goal to Leeds' tally but they did not really look threatening and it was too late for the hosts.

With this win, City is at the second position in the points table. Out of their 15 matches, they have won 11 matches, drawn two and lost two. They have 35 points in their tally.

On the other hand, Leeds United is at the 15th position. They have won only four of their matches out of 15 and have lost eight, drawn three. They have only 15 points in their tally.

Manchester City will be hosting Everton on New Year's Eve, while Leeds will take on Newcastle United at St James Park on Saturday. (ANI)

