Premier League: Harry Kane's strike helps Tottenham defeat West Brom

London [UK], November 8 (ANI): Harry Kane's lone goal helped Tottenham Hotspur gain a 1-0 victory over West Brom in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

With this win, Tottenham has moved to the top of the standings with 17 points from eight matches while West Brom has slipped to the 18th spot.

The first half of the match did not see any goals. It was Tottenham who dominated the first half of the match, but the side failed to get among the goal-scoring charts.



Tottenham Hotspur was not even able to get one short on target in the first half, while Best Brom did have one shot on target, but they were not able to get a goal from their effort.

In the second half, Tottenham had the bulk of chances, but West Brom's defence managed to hold on and Spurs did not have any goals to show for their efforts.

However, it all changed in the 88th minute as Harry Kane finally scored a goal for Tottenham, giving them the much-needed lead in the match.

In the end, Tottenham managed to hang on and the side walked away with a 1-0 victory over West Brom. (ANI)

