Premier League: I want to do as well as I can: Frank Lampard reflects on challenges ahead of him

London [United Kingdom], April 7 (ANI): Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard is back at the Chelsea camp taking up the role of the caretaker manager untill the end of the season.

A massive challenge lies ahead of him for the final nine games of the Premier League season. Chelsea currently sits in the 11th position with 39 points and 11 points behind European nights of football.

"It is clear what the role is in terms of the title of the role, and I'm absolutely understanding that. I want to do as well as I can in this period to show that I'm capable of coaching and managing really well. Then we'll see what happens," Lampard said while talking to Chelsea

"I've taken the job under these conditions exactly knowing what it is. Now it's just for me to do it very well. I can't get ahead of my station at all. I'm just here to try to affect this period. From a selfish reason you want to do well in this period, because I have a professional ego where I want to be the best I can be,' Lampard added.

Frank Lampard was a key figure in Chelsea's golden era. His connection with the club goes deeper than any other manager who has managed Chelsea in the past few months. His connection with the club might be the missing piece of the puzzle, that can reignite Chelsea's hopes.



"This is a club that I'm connected to so I just want to do well in this moment and then after that of course, it may mean that I say thank you very much, I think I've given everything there and hopefully it is positive. And that's it," Lampard said.

"I want to be as good as possible but I want the feeling of being a manager here with a good group that wins football games, because there is nothing better. So that's why I'm here," Lampard continued.

Lampard has already managed Chelsea from 2019-2021. He had a 52% win percentage with 2.04 goals per game.

The English midfielder still has nine out of eleven players from his earlier managerial stint at Chelsea. It won't take him time to instil his philosophy and style of play in Chelsea players.

The Blues will play under Lampard once again on Saturday against the Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. (ANI)

