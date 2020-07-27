Premier League: Jamie Vardy becomes first player in Leicester City's history to win Golden Boot

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Striker Jamie Vardy became the first player in Leicester City's history to win the Premier League Golden Boot after netting 23 goals across a remarkable 2019/20 season.

The Foxes striker beat Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22), Southampton's Danny Ings (22) and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (20) to scoop the prestigious individual award.

The 33-year-old got off the mark this term with a strike during City's 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in August last year before netting twice against AFC Bournemouth.

Another double strike in a 5-0 victory over Newcastle United in September, was quickly followed by an incredible run of 11 goals in eight consecutive games between October and December.

That intrepid run - just three games short of his own Premier League record - also included a hat-trick at St. Mary's Stadium as the Foxes defeated Southampton 9-0 on October 25, 2019.

Since then, Vardy has scored against Manchester City, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Bournemouth - also joining the Premier League's illustrious 100 goal club earlier this month.

His hat-trick on the South Coast was added to by five braces and 10 solitary goals, while Leicester have won on 13 occasions in which Vardy has found the net this season. (ANI)

