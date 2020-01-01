Premier League: Leicester City defeat Newcastle

Newcastle [UK], Jan 1 (ANI): Leicester defeated Newcastle on Wednesday in the ongoing Premier League at St James' Park.

Ayoze Perez opened the scoring for the Leicester City in 36th minute. Perez netted the ball after getting a pass from Florian Lejeune. Three minutes later, James Maddison scored for the visitors, extending the lead to 2-0 over Newcastle at the interval.

In the second half, the foxes enjoyed the bulk of possession kept their domination over the hosts.

In the final moments of the game, Hamza Choudhury netted a goal in the 87th minute, taking the side lead to 3-0.

Newcastle tried their best to come back in the match but no further goals were scored in the match and scoreline remained the same.

Leicester City will next take on Southampton on January 11 while Newcastle is set to face Wolves on January 11. (ANI)

