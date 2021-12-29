Premier League: Leicester City shock Liverpool

London [UK], December 29 (ANI): Leicester City managed to stun Liverpool in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium.

Owing to Ademola Lookman's goal in the 59th minute, Leicester City managed to defeat Liverpool 1-0.

Liverpool is currently in second place in Premier League standings with 41 points, six behind table-toppers Manchester City. On the other hand, Leicester is in the ninth place.



Tottenham Hotspur played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton. The Spurs are currently in the sixth place in Premier League standings.

In other games, Crystal Palace defeated Norwich City 3-0 while West Ham United outclassed Watford 4-1.

Later in the day, Chelsea will be in action against Brighton. (ANI)

