Premier League: Liverpool break losing jinx, defeat Sheffield United

Sheffield [UK], March 1 (ANI): Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool finally managed to break its losing streak in the Premier League 2020-21 season as the side defeated Sheffield United 2-0 on Monday.

The defending Premier League champions are now at the sixth spot in the standings with 43 points from 26 games and the side is just one point behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

The first-half between Liverpool and Sheffield United saw no goals being scored and the honours were level at the halfway mark.

However, in the second half, Liverpool picked up its intensity and they were immediately rewarded as Curtis Jones got among the scoring sheets to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.



In the 64th minute, Sheffield's Kean Bryan registered an own goal and this ended up giving Liverpool a 2-0 lead.

No more goals were registered and as a result, the visitors walked away with a 2-0 victory to end their losing streak in the ongoing premier English football competition.

In the entire match, Liverpool had eight shots on target as compared to two of Sheffield United.

Ball possession was also dominated by Liverpool as they held on to the ball for 61 per cent of the game as compared to Sheffield's 39 per cent.

Liverpool will next take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, March 4. (ANI)

