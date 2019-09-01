Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring goal against Burnley FC
Premier League: Liverpool defeat Burnley FC

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:05 IST

Burnley [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Burnley 3-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Turf Moor Stadium.
Liverpool came out to the park with an attacking mindset and kept on making moves to strike the first goal of the match.
But Burnley was up to the task as their defenders were able to hold the Reds at bay. However, Chris Wood's own goal in the 33rd minute gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead in the match.
Soon after, Liverpool went 2 nil ahead as Sadio Mane registered a thunderous goal. The striker steered the ball into the goalpost with this right foot.
Burnley and Liverpool did not manage more goals in the first half, and, as a result, the Reds maintained a 2-0 lead at the halfway mark.
Liverpool kept on pressing ahead in the second half, and their efforts reaped reward as Robert Firmino scored in the 80th minute to give the team a 3-0 lead.
Burnley was not able to register a goal and hence they ended up losing the match 0-3.
With this win, the Reds have moved to the first position in the tournament standings whereas Burnley is placed at the 11th place.
Liverpool will next face Newcastle United whereas Burnley FC will take on Brighton FC on September 14. (ANI)

