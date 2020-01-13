Premier League: Liverpool defeat Tottenham, attains 16-point lead at top

London [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday (local time) in the ongoing Premier League here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With this win, the Reds has now attained a 16-point lead at the top over second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool has 61 points while Leicester has 45.

The Reds maintained the bulk of ball possession in the match and their efforts reaped efforts in the 37th minute as Robert Firmino scored for the side.

The move was checked by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a suspected handball from Jordan Henderson in the build-up after a throw-in, but the goal stood firm for Liverpool.

No other goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Liverpool went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Tottenham came out with better intent and the side looked more aggressive in their gameplay.

However, Liverpool's defence was up to the task and they did not allow Tottenham to go away with an equaliser.

Tottenham will next take on Watford on January 18 while Liverpool will face Manchester United on January 19. (ANI)

