Premier League: Liverpool defeats Brighton, attains 11-point lead at top

Liverpool [UK], Dec 1 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-1 at the Anfield Stadium to attain an 11-point lead over the defending champions Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League.

Liverpool has 40 points from 14 matches while City has 29 in as many games.

The Reds' two goals in the opening half of the match and both of them were scored by Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

Brighton was not able to maintain any kind of possession, but the side witnessed a spark in the second half after Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker was handed a red card in the 76th minute.

Lewis Drunk scored for Brighton in the 79th minute to bring the scoreline to 2-1, but Liverpool managed to maintain their composure to win the match.

In other matches, Tottenham defeated Bournemouth 3-2 to move to the fifth position in the Premier League standings with 20 points from 14 matches.

Chelsea had to face a 0-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United, and as a result, the side has now dropped to the fourth spot with 26 points.

Leicester City is placed on the third spot with 29 points and if the side manages to win their match against Everton, the side will move to the second spot.

Leicester City takes on Everton later today. (ANI)

