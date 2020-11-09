Premier League: Liverpool, Manchester City's match ends in 1-1 draw

Manchester [UK], November 8 (ANI): Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday played out a 1-1 draw here at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

With this result, Liverpool is now positioned in the third spot with 17 points while Manchester City is in the 11th spot with 12 points.

Mane produced a turn and this got Manchester City's Kyle Walker in a peculiar position and he ended up making a desperate tackle from the wrong side and as a result, Mane got down and this resulted in Liverpool being awarded a penalty in the 12th minute.

Mohamed Salah then curled the ball into the bottom-left corner and Liverpool gained a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute of the match.



However, Liverpool could not hold on to its lead for long as Gabriel Jesus got the equaliser for Manchester City in the 31st minute of the match, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

In the 41st minute, the ball hit Joe Gomez around the elbow and as a result, a penalty was awarded to Manchester City. Kevin de Bruyne stepped up to take the penalty and he missed the opportunity to give Manchester City the lead in the match.

No more goals were scored in the first half, and the score was levelled at 1-1 at half time.

In the second half, both teams tried hard to score more goals and progress ahead, but defence of both sides managed to hang on, and in the end, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool will next take on Leicester City on November 21 while Manchester City will clash against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day. (ANI)

