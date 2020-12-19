Premier League: Liverpool secure dominating 7-0 win over Crystal Palace

London [UK], December 19 (ANI): A thumping 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace helped Liverpool consolidate their position on the top of the Premier League table here at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

With this win, Liverpool go six points clear at the top of the standings. For the third successive season, the Reds will be top of the Premier League at Christmas. It was also an away top-flight win by a margin of seven goals for the first time in Liverpool's history.

Takumi Minamino's first Premier League goal, which arrived in the third minute, set the champions on their way to a resounding victory that was characterised by ruthless finishing.



Sadio Mane's blistering 35th-minute strike doubled the advantage before Roberto Firmino rounded off a masterly counter-attack on the stroke of half-time. Also, Mane has now netted in his last seven matches against Crystal Palace.

Palace responded but could not get the goal they deserved as the champions took full control with half-time. A stunning first-time hit from Jordan Henderson made it four in the early stages of a second period dominated by the Reds, who went on to add more goals via Mohamed Salah's late brace.

Salah displayed some stunning skills with a predatory header and a breath-taking curler from 20 yards to net his goals. His second and Liverpool's seventh goal in the match came in the 85th minute where he curled a sensational finish into the far top corner to have his 16th goal of the season.

Crystal Palace are in 12th position, with 18 points. (ANI)

