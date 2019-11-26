Marcus Rashford celebrating after scoring a goal.
Marcus Rashford celebrating after scoring a goal.

Premier League: Man United play out 3-3 draw against Sheffield Utd

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 08:17 IST

Sheffield [UK], Nov 25 (ANI): Manchester United played out a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League game on Sunday night.
Manchester showcased a team performance in the second half as their all three goals came after the 45-minute mark.
Sheffield at their home match went into the break with a lead of one goal as John Fleck strike in the 19th minute. In the early minutes of the second half, Lys Mousset registered himself on the goal sheet, doubling their lead by 2-0.
The visitors changed their approach to the game and started making goal opportunities. In the span of seven minutes, Brandon Williams (72'), Mason Greenwood (77'), and Marcus Rashford (79') netted the ball for Manchester.
The Red Devils were dominating the game but in the last minutes of the game, Oli McBurnie scored an equaliser and denied the visitors victory.
Sheffield are at the sixth spot with 18 points while Manchester are sitting at ninth spot with 17 points in 13 fixtures so far.
Manchester will travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana in the Europa League on November 28 while the Blades will face Wolves in a Premier League fixture on December 1. (ANI)

