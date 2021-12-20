Premier League: Manchester City extend lead on top after Liverpool, Chelsea slip up in title race

London [UK], December 20 (ANI): Manchester City will be comfortably on the top of the Premier League table at Christmas after their title rivals, Liverpool and Chelsea dropped points in their respective games on Sunday.

The City earned a comfortable 4-0 win at Newcastle United. Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo opened the scoring for defending champions while in the second half, Riyad Mahrez fired in the third from close range from Oleksandr Zinchenko's cross and Raheem Sterling slotted home the fourth from Gabriel Jesus's centre.

City's eighth consecutive league victory gives them 44 points - three ahead of Liverpool, who were held by Tottenham Hotspur.



In London, Son Heung-min gave Tottenham Hotspur a 2-2 draw in an enthralling match with Liverpool, who were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Harry Kane slotted Spurs ahead on 13 minutes, his first home goal of the season but Liverpool levelled on 35 minutes, when Diogo Jota headed in Andrew Robertson's cross.

Alisson made an incredible close-range stop to deny Kane before Liverpool went ahead on 69 minutes when Robertson nodded in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. However, Spurs levelled five minutes later when Alisson's mistake allowed Son to roll the ball into an empty net.

Spurs extend their unbeaten run to five matches and stay seventh with 26 points, six behind Arsenal in fourth with three fixtures in hand.

At Molineux, Chelsea lost ground on leaders Manchester City following a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Consecutive draws mean Chelsea stay in third but they are now six points behind Man City. (ANI)

