Premier League: Manchester City survive Brighton scare to clinch 3-1 win

Manchester [UK], October 22 (ANI): Performances from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Brighton in their Premier League match at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Though his side was given a scare by Brighton, Haaland took his season goal tally to 17.

Haaland gave his side an early advantage as a free kick by Ederson went to him and by overcoming Robert Sanchez and Adam Webster to net the ball. VAR has considered for foul but Haalaand's goal stood valid.



City put the penalty awarded to good use after Bernando Silva was tripped by Lewis Dunk and play continued as VAR reviewed the incident. Brighton protested against the penalty, but Haaland (43) fired into the bottom right corner anyways for his second Premier League double of the ongoing season.

The Seagulls broke their three-match goalless run after Leandro Trossard fired into the net at 53rd minute, making things 2-1, though still in favour of City.

Brighton took control in the second half but De Bruyne's 75th-minute strike ensured three points for Manchester City.

Manchester City is now just a point behind Arsenal (27) in the second place in the table with eight wins in eleven. Brighton is at the eighth place with four wins in eleven games in 15 points. (ANI)

