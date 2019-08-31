Sergio Aguero celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne after scoring goal against Brighton
Sergio Aguero celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne after scoring goal against Brighton

Premier League: Manchester City thrash Brighton

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:37 IST

Manchester [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester City thrashed Brighton FC 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday at City of Manchester Stadium.
The defending champions Manchester City came out all guns blazing in the match and their attacking mindset paid a dividend as the team registered two goals in the first half.
The first goal was scored by Kevin De Bruyne in the second minute whereas the second goal was registered by Argentine Sergio Aguero in the 43rd minute.
Brighton was not able to register a single goal in the first half, and as a result, Manchester City went into half time with a 2-0 lead.
Aguero scored his second goal of the match as he netted the ball into the goalpost in the 55th minute, giving City a 3-0 lead.
City did not let the pressure relent as they kept on pressing ahead with the ball, and they got the fourth goal in the 79th minute as Bernando Silva scored for the team.
No more goals were scored in the match and as a result, Manchester City ended up winning the match 4-0.
Manchester City is now placed at the first position in the league standings whereas Brighton is placed at the 15th position.
Manchester City will next face Norwich City whereas Brighton will take on Burnley FC on September 14. (ANI)

