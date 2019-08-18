Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus remonstrating with referee Michael Oliver after the match against Tottenham
Premier League: Manchester City, Tottenham play out a draw

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:03 IST

Manchester [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday.
The match was an action-packed one as both teams played an aggressive brand of football.
Manchester City dominated the bulk of ball possession, and their dominance paid a dividend as Raheem Sterling scored the first goal for the team in the 20th minute of the match, giving City a 1-0 lead.
Soon after, Tottenham struck back with an equaliser as Erik Lamela registered the goal in the 23rd minute, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.
Sergio Aguero scored the second goal for Manchester City in the 35th minute, giving the side a 2-1 lead. No more goals were possible in the first half and the scoreline remained in favour of City.
In the second half, Tottenham came out all guns blazing and Lucas Moura struck a thunderous goal in the 56th minute, bringing the scoreline to 2-2.
Both teams continued to play in an aggressive manner. In the dying minutes of the match, Gabriel Jesus seemed to have a registered a goal for the team, but his goal was disallowed by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to handball.
In the end, both teams had to settle with a draw.
Manchester City will take on Bournemouth whereas Tottenham will face Newcastle on August 25. (ANI)

