Premier League: Manchester City trounce Newcastle by 5-0

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): Spirited team performance guided Manchester City to trounce Newcastle 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side had the momentum from the beginning of the game and gained the lead in the early minutes of the first half.

Gabriel Jesus scored for the home side in the 10th minute. Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead in the 21st minute and after that, there was no going back.

City had the majority of ball possession and lodged numerous attacks in Newcastle's post.

In the second half, Federico Fernandez scored the own goal and handed 3-0 lead to City. David Silva and Raheem Stirling scored the other two goals for the side. Stirling scored in the extra-time.

"His performance today and in the last games, the level he is having is the best of the season," Guardiola said of Silva.

"We played good, the same level as the last games. Today we score the goals we missed the last game," he added.

City remains at the second spot with 69 points, 23 points behind of title-winner Liverpool. They will next face Brighton in an away game on July 12. (ANI)

