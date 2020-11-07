Premier League: Manchester United defeat Everton

Liverpool [UK], November 7 (ANI): Manchester United on Saturday defeated Everon 3-1 in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Goodison Park.

With this win, Manchester United has now moved to 13th place in the standings while Everton is in the fifth spot.

The first goal of the match came in the 19th minute and it was Everton who managed to get in the lead. It was Bernard who got Everton their first goal in the match.



Bruno Fernandes scored the equalising goal for Manchester United in the 25th minute. Luke Shaw provided a stunning cross to Fernandes and the striker headed the ball into the goalpost, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

In the 32nd minute of the match, United managed to move ahead as Fernandes scored the second goal for the side.

In the second half, both teams tried hard to score goals, but the defence of both sides was up to the mark. However, in the 93rd minute, United managed to get their third goal as Edinson Cavani got among the goal-scoring charts.

In the end, United went away with a 3-1 victory over Everton.

Manchester United will next face West Brom on Saturday, November 21 while Everton will clash against Fulham on the same day. (ANI)

