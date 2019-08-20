Manchester United's Daniel James in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny
Manchester United's Daniel James in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny

Premier League: Manchester United, Wolves play out a draw

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 07:53 IST

Wolverhampton [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United and Wolves FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium in the ongoing Premier League on Monday (local time).
United dominated the bulk of ball possession and their antics with the ball paid dividend for them as Anthony Martial scored for them in the 27th minute, giving United a 1-0 lead.
No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, at the half-way mark, United maintained their lead.
However, in the second half, Wolves were seen more energetic and they were able to get an equaliser in the 55th minute as Ruben Neves scored for them, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.
In the 63rd minute, Wolves Conor Coady tripped United's Paul Poga inside the box and as a result, a penalty was awarded to United.
But Pogba was not able to score the goal through a penalty as Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio made a remarkable save.
In the end, the match ended up as a 1-1 draw.
United had defeated Chelsea 4-0 in their first match whereas Wolves' first match against Leicester City had ended up as a goalless draw.
United will next face Crystal Palace on August 24 whereas Wolves will take on Burnley FC on August 25. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:49 IST

Twitter erupts as Jesse Lingard continues his goalless run

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United's midfielder Jesse Lingard has not registered a goal for the team since 14 matches and his goalless run has left Twitterverse unimpressed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 08:05 IST

Jason Holder wins CWI Test Player of the Year award

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): West Indies Test and ODI skipper Jason Holder was awarded the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Test Player of the Year on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:34 IST

BWF World Championships: Shuttler Srikanth Kidambi beats Nhat...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi defeated Nhat Nguyen by 17-21, 21-16, 21-6 on Monday to advance to the second round of the BWF World Championships 2019 in Switzerland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:26 IST

Philippe Coutinho hoping to win lots of titles with Bayern Munich

Leeds [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Bayern Munich's new signing Philippe Coutinho is hoping to stay at the club for a long time and win lots of titles with them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:42 IST

Sharjeel Khan to make a return in cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan player Sharjeel Khan is all set to return to the game with Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday agreeing with him on the roadmap for his re-entry into competitive cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:59 IST

Conference call between AITA and ITF deferred to Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A conference call, which was scheduled to take place between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday, has been deferred for Tuesday now.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:49 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Brad Haddin assistant coach

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday named former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin as their new assistant coach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:38 IST

BWF World Championship: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth advance to second round

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth on Monday advanced to the second round of the BWF World Championship 2019, taking place in Switzerland.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:43 IST

Sachin Tendulkar wishes photographers on World Photography Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): On the occasion of World Photography Day, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday wished all the photographers for capturing his 'most treasured moments'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:25 IST

India clinches 12 medals in 3rd Nation's Cup including 4 gold

Vrbas [Serbia], Aug 19 (ANI): India's junior women boxers on Sunday ended the campaign with a rich haul of four gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the 3rd Nation's Cup which took place in Vrbas, Serbia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:58 IST

Deepa Malik dedicates Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to her late father

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Deepa Malik, the Rio Paralympics silver medallist, who has been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, said she will dedicate the honour to her father.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:22 IST

England opt for same 12-man squad for third Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday opted to stay with the same 12-man squad for the third Ashes Test match.

Read More
iocl