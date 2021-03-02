Premier League: No room for complacency as Guardiola issues warning to players

Manchester [UK], March 2 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a stern warning to his players, saying if they think the Premier League title has been secured, then they won't be playing as he wants no room for complacency.

City is currently 12 points clear at the top of Premier League standings and the side can extend their lead to 15 points if they beat Wolves later on Tuesday in the Premier League.

On Saturday, City defeated West Ham 2-1 to record their 20th consecutive win across all competitions this season.



"We cannot relax for one second. Always we can do better... that is the target. As much as we win and as much as we get results, we have to demand and be over the players and say we can do better. This is the moment and when I feel that every player is thinking the job is done or how good it is, these guys are not going to play," Guardiola told Manchester City's official website.

"I am so intuitive. I know exactly when the guys are not ready to continue what we need to do. I said before the champions are Liverpool so to do it we still have eight, nine, or 10 games and it's a lot. They are an incredible team that struggled for four or five games to win games. It happened to us too. It happened last season and the beginning of this season and we were unable to win three games in the first two months (of this season) so still, I want more," he added.

After the fixture against Wolves, City will square off against Manchester United this weekend. United is currently at the second spot in the standings.

Last year's defending champions Liverpool is languishing at the sixth spot. (ANI)

