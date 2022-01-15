Premier League: North London derby between Arsenal, Spurs postponed

London [UK], January 15 (ANI): Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met on Saturday and agreed to postpone the club's away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur was slated to be played on Sunday.

With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club's application.



"The decision is a result of a combination of COVID-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. All clubs are able to apply for a postponement if COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request," read an official statement.

The Premier League's postponement rules are designed to protect the wellbeing of players and staff, while maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition. Club requests are assessed on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance, implemented in light of the Omicron variant.

The Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League's specialist staff before the Board makes its decision. (ANI)

