Premier League: Really proud of Rashford, says Solskjaer

Leicester [UK], December 27 (ANI): After playing out a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is really proud of striker Marcus Rashford.

In the match against Leicester, Rashford had scored the first goal for United and the second was registered by Bruno Fernandes. Although, Leicester was able to get the equaliser and the match ended as a draw.

"Both as a player and person he has been absolutely brilliant. We are very proud of him as a person and a player. He was always a threat. We create chances for him and he creates them for others," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.



Rashford had appeared to damage his shoulder towards the end of the match against Leicester but Solskjaer is hopeful that it is not a serious concern.

"He felt his shoulder a bit after one of the Leicester players tugged his arm but hopefully it won't be too bad as he completed a full sprint soon after that," said Solskjaer.

Speaking about Edinson Cavani not getting enough starts for United, Solskjaer said: "He has been out injured for a little while and played a full, physically-demanding game against Everton in midweek. We decided to have him on the bench and he made an impact straight away, with a great pass for the goal."

"It will have to be that way for a while as he gets used to English football and the demands of this season, but he made a great impact here and he has made a big impact in the squad," he added.

United is currently placed at the fourth spot in 2020-21 Premier League standings with 27 points from 14 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Tuesday. (ANI)

