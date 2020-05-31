Premier League reports zero positive coronavirus results in latest round of testing

London [UK], May 31 (ANI): The Premier League has reported zero positive results for the coronavirus in the league's latest round of testing.

The league confirmed that on May 28 and 29, 1130 players and club staff were tested and there were no positive results.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1130 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," it added.

Previously, the league had conducted three rounds of testing and it produced six, then two, then four positive results.

Burnley's assistant manager Ian Woan, Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale were confirmed among the 12 positive cases, Goal.com reported.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the league had confirmed its return date as June 17 and all the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title.

Earlier, Germany's Bundesliga became the first major league to resume its suspended season.

Spain's La Liga will resume on June 11 while Italy's Serie A will commence from June 20. (ANI)

