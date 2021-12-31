Premier League: Ronaldo shines as Man United beat Burnley

Manchester [UK], December 31 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth goal of the season and made another for Scott McTominay as Manchester United defeated Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

With this win, United climbed to sixth on the Premier League table. Inside the opening eight minutes, Ronaldo teed up McTominay, who swept Man Utd ahead with his first strike of the campaign.

The hosts doubled their advantage after 27 minutes when Jadon Sancho's low shot flicked off the boot of Burnley's Ben Mee and nestled in the far corner for an own goal.



Ronaldo then coolly scored a third on 35 minutes, reacting when Wayne Hennessey brilliantly parried McTominay's drive onto the post.

Aaron Lennon's first Premier League goal since 2018 reduced the deficit three minutes later but Burnley was unable to close the gap any further.

Indeed, they needed Hennessey to prevent Man Utd from adding further goals, with the busy debutant goalkeeper denying Mason Greenwood before producing another flying save to tip over a McTominay strike.

The Red Devils now have 31 points, leaving them four behind fourth-placed Arsenal and with a match in hand. Burnley remains 18th on 11 points, two points from safety but also with at least one match in hand on the teams above them. (ANI)

