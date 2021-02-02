Premier League: Salah stars as Liverpool defeat West Ham to move at third spot

London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool defeated West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the London Stadium.

With this win, Liverpool moved to the third spot with 40 points from 21 matches and the side is now just four points behind table-toppers Mancester City.

On the other hand, West Ham is placed at the fifth spot with 35 points from 21 matches.

The first half did not saw any goals being scored and as a result, the scoreline remained 0-0 at half-time.



In the match between Liverpool and West Ham, the first goal was registered by Salah in the 57th minute of the match. Salah then doubled Liverpool's lead in the 68th minute of the match.

The second goal was one for the ages as Xherdan Shaqiri and Salah put on a passing spectacle to give Liverpool their second goal.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the third goal for the Reds in the 84th minute, giving Liverpool a 3-0 lead with six minutes left. West Ham got one goal back in the 87th minute through Craig Dawson, but Liverpool managed to maintain their composure to win the match.

Liverpool maintained 68 per cent ball possession in the match, and the side reaped rewards for keeping the ball for most of the time.

Jurgen Klopp's side will next take on Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)

