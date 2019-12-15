Premier League: Salah's brace hands Liverpool 2-0 victory over Watford

Liverpool [UK], Dec 14 (ANI): Liverpool striker Mohammad Salah scored twice against Watford to give his side a comfortable 2-0 win on the home ground at the Anfield on Saturday.

It was the clash between table-topper Liverpool and bottom-placed side in the Premier League Watford.

The Saturday match also had some negative for the Reds as Georginio Wijnaldum limped off ahead his side's Club World Cup trip.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ismaila Sarr were guilty of horrible misses for Watford either side of Salah's first strike seven minutes before half-time and there were several other presentable chances for Watford in their first game under Nigel Pearson.

Salah scored either side of the half-time. His first goal of the match came in the 38th minute. The second goal from the hosts was the team performance which was at last deflected by Salah in the 90th minute.

Liverpool consolidated their top spot with 49 points in 17 matches, leading by 10 points from second-placed Leicester City. The club will play next against Aston Villa on December 18. (ANI)

