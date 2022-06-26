Premier League: Scott Twine becomes Vincent Kompany's first signing at Burnley

London [UK], June 26 (ANI): Burnley Football Club on Saturday confirmed the signing of Scott Twine on a four-year contract from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old attacker, who was named 2021/22 EFL League One Player of the Season, recorded an impressive 20 goals and 13 assists last season.

Twine's 33 goal contribution played a significant role in helping MK Dons reach the League One Play-Offs as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship.

Speaking about his move to Turf Moor, Twine said: "I am buzzing. I have definitely made the right decision joining Burnley."

"I spoke in depth with the manager and his plans are exciting, it was a no brainer for me to sign. I can't wait to get started and it feels like the right place for me."

The former Swindon Town man was included in both the 2021/22 EFL League One Team of the Season and PFA Team of the Year after his prolific season for MK.



Manager Vincent Kompany added: "We are delighted to have brought Scott to the Club. He's an exciting young player that will help us in the short-term process and in the long-term project at Burnley Football Club.

"He's a player we have looked at for a little while now, we know he can score goals and affect games. We're glad to welcome him to the squad."

Twine has become Vincent Kompany's first signing of the summer, ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Earlier this month, Burnley appointed Kompany as first-team head coach. The 36-year-old joins after departing the Belgian First Division's R.S.C Anderlecht where he spent three years. He joined Anderlecht in 2019 as a player-manager before taking on the role full-time in August 2020.

During his first full season as manager, Kompany led the club to a fourth-place finish overseeing a youthful squad with the youngest average age in the league.

Last season Kompany led Anderlecht to third place, European qualification and the Belgian Cup Final.

As a player, he spent seven years as Belgian national captain, where he led his country to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, and captained Manchester City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four EFL Cups. (ANI)

