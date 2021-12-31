Premier League: Southampton's match against Newcastle United postponed

London [UK], December 31 (ANI): Southampton's match against Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium, due to be played on Sunday, has been postponed, Premier League announced on Friday.

Newcastle continue to have ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries that led to their match against Everton being called off earlier this week.

The Board accepted the postponement application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper). This is the 18th League game to be postponed in the month of December.



The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. "We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters' festive plans," the statement from PL read.

"The League is aware that the decisions recently to postpone matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games."

"The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday," the statement added.

In the latest on Thursday, following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board agreed to postpone the club's fixture at Leicester City's King Power Stadium, due to be played on Saturday. (ANI)

