Premier League stars to battle it out in ePL invitation tournament to raise funds

London [UK], April 18 (ANI): The stars of England's domestic football competition, Premier League will be putting their skills to use in the EA Sports FIFA 20 to raise funds to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Various footballers will be going head to head as they will represent their club in a knockout tournament from the comfort of their own homes from Tuesday, April 21.

The prize fund will be donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the UK's National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed the most.

The tournament will also continue to urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by COVID-19. In response to the pandemic, the League, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities. We are also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we are excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League Invitational tournament," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in an official statement.

"With many of our international broadcast partners showing the matches, fans around the world can tune in and enjoy the action. We know how popular FIFA20 is with players and I am looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the ePL Invitational champion," he added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) will all be competing in the tournament.

The full line-up will be confirmed ahead of the draw for the tournament, which will take place on Monday, April 20.

Due to coronavirus, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt and Premier League has also been suspended indefinitely. (ANI)

