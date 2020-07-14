Premier League: Tottenham defeat Arsenal by 2-1

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): Tottenham secured a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League here on Sunday.

Arsenal faced a defeat despite taking a lead through Alex Lacazette's brilliant strike in the 16th minute. Due to some slack defending, Tottenham managed to score an equalizer just after three minutes.

Son Heung-min scored the goal to level the scores in the match and the first half concluded on the same.

Both the clubs kept pushing in the second half to gain a lead but it was Jose Mourinho's men who managed to take the advantage.

Toby Alderweireld netted the goal, helping Tottenham take three points from the match.

Tottenham now have 52 points and are placed on the eighth position, above Arsenal, who have 50 points. Tottenham will now face Newcastle on July 15 while Arsenal will play against Liverpool on July 16. (ANI)

