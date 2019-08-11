Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur defeat Aston Villa

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur defeated Aston Villa 3-1 here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Harry Kane was the star for Spurs as he netted two goals for the team in the second half.

As soon as the match started, Spurs dominated the ball possession, but Aston was able to stun Tottenham as the side registered a goal in the ninth minute. John McGinn scored the goal for Aston giving them a 1-0 lead.

Spurs tried their best to register a goal in the first half, but they were not able to convert the chances into goals. The side got plenty of opportunities in the first half, but they failed to convert and as a result, Aston Villa led 1-0 at half-time.

In the second half, Aston were able to hold Spurs at bay, but in the 73rd minute, Spurs were finally able to break the deadlock and get the equaliser as Tanguy Ndombele registered a goal bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

13 minutes later, Kane was able to get Spurs into the lead as he scored the goal for the team in the 86th minute.

The 26-year-old registered his second goal of the match in the 90th minute, to give the team a 3-1 lead.

Spurs were able to see off the rest of the match and in the end, came out triumphant.

Aston Villa will next face Bournemouth whereas Tottenham will take on Manchester City on August 17. (ANI)

