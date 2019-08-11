Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur defeat Aston Villa

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:51 IST

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur defeated Aston Villa 3-1 here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Harry Kane was the star for Spurs as he netted two goals for the team in the second half.
As soon as the match started, Spurs dominated the ball possession, but Aston was able to stun Tottenham as the side registered a goal in the ninth minute. John McGinn scored the goal for Aston giving them a 1-0 lead.
Spurs tried their best to register a goal in the first half, but they were not able to convert the chances into goals. The side got plenty of opportunities in the first half, but they failed to convert and as a result, Aston Villa led 1-0 at half-time.
In the second half, Aston were able to hold Spurs at bay, but in the 73rd minute, Spurs were finally able to break the deadlock and get the equaliser as Tanguy Ndombele registered a goal bringing the scoreline to 1-1.
13 minutes later, Kane was able to get Spurs into the lead as he scored the goal for the team in the 86th minute.
The 26-year-old registered his second goal of the match in the 90th minute, to give the team a 3-1 lead.
Spurs were able to see off the rest of the match and in the end, came out triumphant.
Aston Villa will next face Bournemouth whereas Tottenham will take on Manchester City on August 17. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:02 IST

Two men arrested after security scare outside Mesut Ozil's house

Leeds [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Two men were arrested outside midfielder Mesut Ozil's house after the latest security scare for the Arsenal's star.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:30 IST

We have got a fantastic team: Jos Buttler

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): After suffering a 251-run loss in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes, England batsman Jos Buttler said that there are still four matches left and nothing really changes in the setup as the team is "fantastic".

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 08:15 IST

Virat Kohli aces #BottleCapChallenge

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday became the latest to join the Bottle Cap Challenge bandwagon, and Ravi Shastri's voice adds a unique touch to it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 03:25 IST

Young talent from North-East whet their skills at Udaipur...

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Youth in the North-East are known for their love for football and the region remains the powerhouse of the game in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:10 IST

I think execution is key part: Holder ahead of second ODI against India

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 11 (ANI): Ahead of the second ODI against India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said executing plans in a proper manner is the key to winning games in cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:07 IST

Shreyas Iyer denies sticking to bat only at number four

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago] Aug 11 (ANI): India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said he does not want to stick to a particular number in the batting line up and wants to be as flexible as possible.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:37 IST

Kiren Rijiju takes up #BottleCapChallenge

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Keeping the trend alive, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took up the #BottleCapChallenge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:33 IST

Manchester City was sloppy in the first half: Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Despite expressing satisfaction over the victory, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his team was 'sloppy' in the first half.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:24 IST

Kiren Rijiju congratulates India volleyball team for securing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday congratulated India's U-23 volleyball team for registering a 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 win over Pakistan to secure a final spot in the Asian U-23 Volleyball Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:37 IST

Premier League: Manchester City beat West Ham by 5-0

London [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Manchester City dominated West Ham throughout in their Premier League opener as the former registered a massive 5-0 win at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:50 IST

Neymar transfer talks more advanced, says Leonardo

Leeds [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said that Neymar's transfer talks from the club are 'more advanced' than before.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:50 IST

Afghanistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Shahzad

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday suspended the contract of Mohammad Shahzad for an indefinite period stating that the wicket-keeper batsman breached ACB's Code of Conduct.

Read More
iocl