Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur sign Richarlison from Everton

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Friday announced the signing of Richarlison from Everton until 2027, subject to a work permit.

The Brazilian international has signed a contract with the north-London club until 2027. Richarlison, 25, has made 173 Premier League appearances to date, scoring 48 goals, during spells at Watford and Everton since making the switch from Fluminense in August, 2017.

Born in Nova Venecia, the versatile attacker began his youth career at Real Noroeste and America Futebol Clube before making his professional debut in July, 2015.



He joined Fluminense in January 2016, scoring 11 goals in 46 appearances and was named in the Campeonato Carioca Team of the Year after helping his side reach the final of the competition in his second season.

In August, 2017, Richarlison made the switch to Watford and in his first season featured in every one of their 38 Premier League fixtures, earning himself a move to Everton where he marked his debut with a brace in a 2-2 draw against Wolves.

Deployed as either a wide attacker or central striker, Richarlison finished as Everton's joint-top scorer across all competitions in his opening two seasons on Merseyside, reaching double figures in three of the four seasons he spent with the Toffees since joining in July, 2018.

On the international stage, Richarlison made his senior debut for Brazil in September, 2018, as a second-half substitute in their 2-0 win over the United States and has gone on to make 36 appearances, scoring 14 goals.

He was named in the 23-man squad that competed for the 2019 Copa America and for the first time since 2007, Brazil won the tournament, with Richarlison scoring in the final against Peru. The rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics followed and Richarlison played a vital role in Brazil's gold medal success, finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with five goals. (ANI)

