Premier League: United's title contention derails further after draw against Crystal Palace

London [UK], March 4 (ANI): Manchester United's Premier League title contention took a further hit on Wednesday (local time) after the side had to settle for a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

United is now at the second spot in the standings with 51 points from 27 matches and the side is 14 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Manchester City, on the other hand, is on a winning spree as Pep Guardiola's side has registered 21 straight wins across all competitions this season.



In the match between Crystal Palace and United, both teams struggled to get many shots on target. United just made one shot on target while Crystal Palace had two on target.

The ball possession was dominated by United as they held on to the ball for 63 per cent of the match, but it did not reap any rewards for the visitors.

United also had six corners in the match, but none of them became into a perfect set-piece for them and in the end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had to settle for a goalless draw.

United will next take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

