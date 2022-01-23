Premier League: Villa, Newcastle edge to win; Moutinho star as Wolves get closer to top six

London [UK], January 23 (ANI): Joao Moutinho scored one goal and set up another as Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Brentford 2-1 in Premier League on Saturday.

All three goals arrived in the second-half following a disjointed first 45 minutes. Wolves went ahead on 48 minutes when Nelson Semedo teed up Moutinho to fire in from the edge of the area with the outside of his right foot.

Brentford levelled with 20 minutes remaining through Ivan Toney's volley from a Bryan Mbeumo cross. But Wolves hit back to win the match seven minutes later when Moutinho laid the ball off to Neves, who curled in their second. After a fifth match unbeaten, Wolves move on to 34 points, two behind sixth-placed Spurs.



At Goodison Park, Emiliano Buendia scored the only goal as Aston Villa earned a 1-0 win over Everton. Villa dominated early on and went close through Buendia before the Argentinian gave Villa the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Buendia glanced in a fabulous header from a corner by former Everton player Lucas Digne for his second league goal of the season.

Elsewhere at Elland Road, Jonjo Shelvey's second-half free-kick moved Newcastle United to within a point of safety as they beat Leeds United 1-0.

Shelvey won the match for Newcastle on 75 minutes when his low free-kick beat Meslier and arrowed into the far corner. (ANI)

