Premier League: Watford stun Wolves 2-1

Watford [UK], Jan 1 (ANI): Lower ranked Watford stunned Wolves">Watford stunned Wolves 2-1 on Wednesday in the ongoing Premier League at Vicarage Road.

Gerard Deulofeu scored the first goal of the match in 30th minute of the match for Watford. Even though the Wolves had most of the possession but they failed to dominate the match.

Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 49th minute netted the ball in the goalpost, extending the Hornets' lead over visitors 2-0.

Finally, the Wanderers pulled one goal back in 60th minute. Pedro Neto scored the goal for the visitors, bringing the scoreline to 2-1.

In 71st minute Watford was reduced to 10 men after Christian Kabasele was given the red card. Wolves tried to take advantage of one man down team but Watford defended well and denied any opportunity of an equalizer.

Watford is set to face Bournemouth on January 12 while Wolves will lock horns with Newcastle on January 11. (ANI)

