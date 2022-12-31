Premier League: Wout's two own goals hand over Liverpool 2-1 win over Leicester City

Liverpool [UK], December 31 (ANI): Two own goals from Wout Faes helped Liverpool secure a 2-1 win over Leicester City at home on Friday in their Premier League match, which helped Reds move two points of fourth place in the points table.

This was Reds' first outing at Anfield after the World Cup and it got off to a nightmarish start as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall overcame Liverpool's defences to give his side an early 4th-minute lead, bumping a great finish past Alisson Becker.

However, after the 30-minute mark, the visitors' centre-back Liverpool ended up gifting two goals to Liverpool in the 38th minute and 45th minute. First, he slashed Trent Alexander's cross into his own goal.



Then seven minutes later, after Darwin Nunez's chip hit the post, Faes committed another massive blunder by sending the ball into his own team's net again.

Due to this, the scoreline read 2-1 in favour of Liverpool at half-time.

In the second half, both sides had chances to score as Jordan Henderson, and Mohammed Salah getting attempts to score, but it was those two own goals that sealed the fate of both sides.

Liverpool is at 6th place with 28 points to their name. They have won eight of their 16 matches, lost and drawn four each. Leicester on the other hand are at 13th place, with 17 points. They have won five matches out of 17, lost 10 and drawn two.

Liverpool will play Brentford on January 2 while Leicester will play Fulham on January 3. (ANI)

