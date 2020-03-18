Prepared programmes for players: Everton's Head of Physical Conditioning amid coronavirus outbreak

Liverpool [UK], Mar 18 (ANI): Everton's Head of Physical Conditioning Francesco Mauri said it is a 'strange and difficult situation' but they reacted immediately and prepared a programme for players, who are away from USM Finch Farm due to coronavirus outbreak.

"It is a strange and difficult situation but we tried to react immediately... we decided to prepare a programme where the players have different training sessions for one week, but they can repeat those routines during subsequent weeks," the club's official website quoted Mauri as saying.

"We used our technology to send a programme with videos and descriptions of activities to the players. The training is focused on aerobic conditioning, strength and mobility. Our goal is to avoid loss of physical condition and some of the exercises are centred on injury prevention. I am sure that the players understand how it is important to move and to keep the body in good shape. We trust them and know they are professionals," he added.

On the other hand, Everton's Director of Medical Services, Danny Donachie, said they have not given the players any 'football-specific training'.

"We have given them their usual gym programmes added to aerobic work they can do at home with a bike or treadmill, or in a safe outside space. The players follow individual gym programmes during the season, so the work they are doing is a continuation of that. We have not given them any football-specific training for now and everything they are doing is as safe as possible in terms of avoiding injury," Donachie said.

The deadly virus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors. Football also had to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 as various tournaments were suspended.

Premier League, which is topped by Liverpool, has also been postponed until April.

"Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," Premier League said in a statement on March 13.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website. (ANI)

