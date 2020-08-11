'Privileged manager' Solskjaer feels goalkeeping choices is 'nice problem to have'

Leeds [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he is the "most privileged manager in the world" as the club has three top-class goalkeepers.

"I think I must be the most privileged manager in the world with the goalkeeping department I have with Sergio (Romero), David (de Gea) and we've got Dean Henderson coming back too," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We have three top, top keepers. This season has shown how important Sergio has been for us and for me David is always performing, so we shall see what we do for the rest of the season and going forward. It is a difficult decision, yeah. But it's a nice problem to have," he added.

Henderson, who is on-loan at Sheffield United, performed brilliantly in the 2019-2020 season. The 23-yeard-old has also been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award.

Manchester United are currently preparing for the Europa League quarter-final clash against Copenhagen, slated to take place on August 11. (ANI)

