Promised victory against Wolfsburg to my mother: Flick

Munich [Germany], December 17 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is 'satisfied' with the team's victory against Wolfsburg because with this he fulfilled the promise he made to his mother of getting three points from the game. Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

"The mentality has to be right and that was the case today. That's why we deserved the win. We played against a team that has very good quality. For the neutral, it was a lively game. After falling behind, we fought back well. The equaliser before the break was an important signal," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

"You could tell that we really wanted to win against Wolfsburg. I promised my mother, it has her birthday today, that we'd get three points today. That's why I'm satisfied. We want to finish a great and very successful 2020 in Leverkusen with another three points if possible," he added.



Wolfsburg scored the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute but Lewandowski levelled the scores before the conclusion of the first half. His equaliser against Wolfsburg was his 250th goal in his 332nd Bundesliga match.

Lewandowski found the net again in the 50th minute which sealed the win for Bayern Munich. Manuel Neuer was impressed with his team's goals and termed them 'sensational'.

"We've rarely kept a clean sheet this season and sometimes the little things are missing a bit. Nevertheless, you also have to say that today's goals were sensational," he said.

Bayern Munich will now take on Leverkusen on Saturday and then the team will return to action on January 3 against Mainz. (ANI)

