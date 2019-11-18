Proud occasion to represent national team: Ronaldo after securing Euro qualification

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a proud occasion to represent the national team after his team qualified for Euro 2020.

"It is always important and a proud occasion to represent the national team, and scoring goals that helped us qualify," Goal.com quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"We had two games that we had to win. I am very happy that we won, and qualified for my fifth European Championships," he added.

Ronaldo scored one goal during Portugal's 2-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday. It was his 99th international goal.

The Juventus forward said winning was their priority.

"It's difficult to play on these types of fields, a potato field. I don't know how it's possible for teams at this level to play on fields of this quality," Ronaldo said.

"The performance wasn't beautiful, but we did our job. It was the pitch we had to play and, and we won 2-0, which was our priority," he added. (ANI)

