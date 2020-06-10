Proud to represent Chelsea: Magdalena Eriksson after club donates WSL prize money to charity

London [UK], June 10 (ANI): Footballer Magdalena Eriksson said that she is 'proud' to represent Chelsea women's team after the club donated the prize money for winning the 2019/20 FA Women's Super League (WSL) to the charity, Refuge.

Eriksson took to Twitter to write: "Just when I thought I couldn't be more proud to represent this club. What an amazing initiative."

It was announced on Friday that Chelsea had secured the WSL title, based on a points-per-game basis. The club was unbeaten throughout the season and had defeated title rivals in head-to-head games.

"The prize for winning the Super League is £100,000 and the donation to Refuge, which was agreed by Chelsea Football Club and the Chelsea FC Women's team, continues Chelsea's significant support for the charity that began in April," the club said in a statement.

The club said UK charity Refuge provides specialist, confidential support to women experiencing domestic abuse. (ANI)

