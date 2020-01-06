PSG biggest club in the world, says goalkeeper Sergio Rico

Leeds [UK], Jan 6 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico said that his Ligue 1 side "is the biggest club in the world".

The Spanish Rico joined PSG on a season-long loan deal in September, making the move to Paris from Sevilla.

"PSG is the biggest club in the world, I would be happy to stay here," Goal.com quoted Rico as saying.

PSG defeated sixth-division side ESA Linas-Montlhery 6-0 in the French Cup clash on Sunday (local time). Both Edinson Cavani and Pablo Sarabia scored braces in the lopsided win, with Adil Aouchiche and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finding the back of the net as well.

Defender Thilo Kehrer said after the victory: "We did our job and we are happy with the result. We had to respect this opponent, it was clear. We should not underestimate this team and take it seriously. Respect is the most important. We all play the same game."

"Personally, it was important for me to find the rhythm and to find good habits on the pitch," he added.

PSG are at the top spot with 45 points in 18 games in the Ligue 1 standings and will next face Monaco in Paris on January 13. (ANI)

