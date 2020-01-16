PSG deserved the win: Tuchel after victory over Monaco

Fontvieille [Monaco], Jan 16 (ANI): After a victory over Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said they 'deserved the win'.

"Winning was very important for us after the draw at the Parc - a difficult encounter. We needed to make a few adjustments and show that we were capable of beating this team," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"It was the time to do so and the team proved it. We remained very focused and deserved the win. I am therefore happy," he added.

PSG secured a massive 4-1 win over Monaco in Ligue 1 on Thursday. Earlier, on January 13, they witnessed a 3-3 draw against the same opponent.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the match while Neymar and Pablo Sarabia netted one goal each.

"We didn't come up against the same counters as on Sunday, because we protected and pressed better. It was needed in order to improve. We did it, it's very good," Tuchel added.

PSG hold the top spot in the Ligue 1 table with 49 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Marseille. (ANI)

