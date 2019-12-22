PSG finished year with great win: Tuchel

Paris [France], Dec 22 (ANI): After the victory over Amiens, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel has said that they finished the year with a 'great win'.

"We finish the year with a great win, a great team performance. We attacked and defended together," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG secured a 4-1 win over Amiens in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the match while Neymar and Mauro Icardi scored one goal each.

Tuchel is satisfied with the team performance as he said they deserved a win.

"It was a focused display, and a deserved win. Unfortunately, we lost Thiago Silva and Abdou Diallo to injury, but the rest was perfect. The challenge for us now is to enjoy our holidays and come back on January 2 with the same team spirit and intensity in our play," said he. (ANI)

