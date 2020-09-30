PSG give 'reassuring' injury update on Neymar

Paris [France], September 30 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain has said that striker Neymar Jr is recovering from a calf injury and will be reassessed on October 1.

Neymar had sustained a calf injury during Ligue 1 match against Reims. In that particular match, PSG had defeated Reims 2-0.

"After feeling some tightness in his calf during Sunday's match, he has received reassuring test results. His condition will be reviewed again in the next 48 hours," PSG said in an official statement.

PSG is currently at the seventh position in the Ligue 1 standings. The side has played five matches in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season so far.

The side has to face Angers next in the Ligue 1 and the match will take place on October 2.

Neymar had played the full 90 minutes against Reims and he was also involved in most of the attacking moves made by PSG.

The Brazilian striker has played just two matches in the 2020-21 season so far and he is yet to score a goal in the ongoing campaign. (ANI)