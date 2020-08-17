PSG goalkeeper Navas ruled out of Champions League semi-final clash

Paris [France], Aug 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been ruled out of the Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig.

The decision was taken after he missed training with a hamstring injury and it was decided that the Costa Rica player would not be fit for the match.

Navas had pulled up injured in the final moments of the PSG's 2-1 quarter-final win over Atalanta on August 12 and had to be replaced by Sergio Rico, Goal.com reported.

The goalkeeper then went for a scan which revealed that he had suffered a torn hamstring.

With Navas being ruled out, it is likely that 26-year-old Rico will get a start for PSG.

The Spanish keeper has made just six appearances for the club this season, Goal.com reported.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG reached their first Champions League semi-final in 25 years after defeating Atalanta in the most dramatic fashion.

Trailing 1-0 going into stoppage-time, PSG got the equaliser through Marquinhos before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's winning goal in the 93rd minute.

PSG will now take on RB Leipzig in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, August 18. (ANI)

