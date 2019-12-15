PSG in 'good shape' and 'ready' for Saint Etienne clash

Leeds [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Saint Etienne, Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said they are in good shape and ready to play.
"They're a very competitive team that plays with a very big atmosphere behind them; a bit like in Montpellier. They are a very physical, very compact team, which plays with many systems," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.
"It is not clear what to expect. It will be a tough game but we are in good shape and ready to play," he added.
PSG top the Ligue 1 points table with 39 points, four points ahead of the second-placed Marseille.
The club will take on Saint Etienne on Monday. (ANI)
