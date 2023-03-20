PSG Manager Christophe Galtier defended his players after shocking defeat against Rennes

Paris [France], March 20 (ANI): Paris Saint-German (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier defended his players after a shocking defeat against Rennes. League leaders PSG suffered a jaw-dropping 2-0 defeat against Rennes on Sunday at Parc des Princes.

Even with the most destructive duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their possession, PSG couldn't find a way to get past the 37-year-old goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

In the post-match conference, Galtier said, "My players gave everything they had. Put yourselves in my players' shoes, who see eight absentees and walk into a dressing room with academy players who they'll have seen once or twice in training," Galtier said.



"You can't incriminate my players on a lack of commitment. That's not true. You can understand that when you're 2-0 down to Rennes, that you don't have a lot of options and that there are a lot of players missing, that there might be some resignation," Galtier continued.

The host did everything in their power to take a lead in the first half, Karl Toko Ekambi undo all their hard work in the final moments of the first half. Benjamin Bourigeaud produced a delightful cross over the PSG defence to find Toko Ekambi. The 30-year-old striker didn't make any mistake to find the back of the net and mark his first league goal since September 2022.

Rennes struck the final nail in the coffin in the opening minutes of the second half. Juan Bernat lost the ball on the halfway line and Rennes players sprinted towards the opposition box. Lesley Ugochukwu made a cutback pass in the middle of the pitch to find former PSG player Arnaud Kalimuendo, who easily found the back of the net.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi's (President of PSG) irritated face was enough to describe the feeling slowly creeping up in the PSG camp. After losing against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, PSG only has the league title in their grasp.

PSG will face Lyon after the international break on 3rd April. (ANI)

