PSG manager Christophe Galtier slams Nice fans after PSG victory in Ligue 1

Nice [France], April 9 (ANI): Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-German stood victorious against Nice with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have extended PSG's lead to six points now and with eight games to go the Parisians will back themselves to lift the Ligue 1 trophy.

However, despite the result and the on-field tussle between the players, the spotlight fell on the PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted furiously to a banner which was held by Nice fans.



After the match ended Galtier went back to sarcastically applaud Nice fans, showcasing his anger as well as the frustration for the reception he recieved from his former side.

"Why did I react like that? Did you see [the banner]?! Did you read it?! Did you hear?! My mother is 83 years old, she's recovering from cancer. Full stop. The work I did last season is the reason those people can watch European matches. Whatever people think, it's the work we did last season, along with what Didier [Digard] has done, which means there are still European matches in Nice," Christophe Galtier said in the post-match conference.

Galtier took charge of Nice for a single season, guiding them to a Coupe de France final as well as a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1, which qualified them for a Europa Conference League play-off.

Looking at their performance in Europe they have excelled this season and next face Basel in the Conference League quarter-finals.

As for PSG, they will play their next game against Lens, who currently sit second and victory would be a major stepping stone to retaining the title for the Parisians. (ANI)

